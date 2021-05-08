Conservative Marc Jones has been re-elected to the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner role.

He won from the first round of counting with 102,813 votes from a 31 per cent turnout.

The PCC oversees the strategy and finances of the force, and also hires and fires chief constables, who are responsible for the daily policing operations.

Marc Jones, Lincolnhire Police and Crime Commissioner (46960863)

Mr Jones will be in the position for three years.

The breakdown of the results is:

Marc Jones (Conservative) – 102,813

Rosanne Kirk (Labour) – 34,310

Ross Pepper (Liberal Democrats) – 10,172

David Williams (Lincolnshire Independent) – 18,375

Peter Escreet (Reform UK) – 6,101