Footpaths are for feet, not wheels!

A fact which has escaped our latest bunch of 'Dozy Parkers'.

This 'Dozy Parker' in Fifth Avenue, Grantham, was branded "totally selfish" by the snapper. They added: "No room for a pushchair or wheelchair to get past without going into the road."

A 'Dozy Parker' in Fifth Avenue, Grantham. (60328517)

Multiple inconsiderate motorists were out in Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth when this second shot was taken. The photo was taken in Woolsthorpe Road.

A 'Dozy Parker' in Woolsthorpe Road, Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth. (60328519)

And last but not least we have a 'Dozy Parker' in Belton Avenue, Grantham. This one was double parked and on the curb. A double triumph.

A 'Dozy Parker' in Belton Avenue, Grantham. (60328488)