'Totally selfish Dozy Parkers' strike in Grantham area
Published: 09:00, 02 November 2022
Footpaths are for feet, not wheels!
A fact which has escaped our latest bunch of 'Dozy Parkers'.
This 'Dozy Parker' in Fifth Avenue, Grantham, was branded "totally selfish" by the snapper. They added: "No room for a pushchair or wheelchair to get past without going into the road."
Multiple inconsiderate motorists were out in Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth when this second shot was taken. The photo was taken in Woolsthorpe Road.
And last but not least we have a 'Dozy Parker' in Belton Avenue, Grantham. This one was double parked and on the curb. A double triumph.
