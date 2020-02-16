Tots build their own bird hide at Grantham nursery

Youngsters at Children 1st Nursery in Grantham can now enjoy a spot of birdwatching from inside their very own bird hide.

Inspired by the RSPB Love Nature’s Big Garden Bird Watch, nursery caretaker Dainis built a bird hide for the garden area so the children could search for birds without scaring them away.

They tried out their birdhide for the first time as part of the Big Garden Bird Watch last month.

Youngsters at Children's First. (28922101)

The youngsters also got to take part in a variety of activities throughout the week, including making bird collages, creating their own bird nests, learning about different types of birds and the life cycle of birds.

Early years teacher Nicola Lanckham said: “It was a great way for the children to spend time outside and to expand their knowledge. The children helped to build the bird hide and we explained the importance of it being camouflaged.”

The bird hide will be a permanent feature in the nursery’s garden.

