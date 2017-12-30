Tots have a ball as they take to soccer training

Have your say

Toddlers as young as two have a new goal in life – football.

They are increasingly joining classes in Grantham run by Glenn Vaughan of One Touch Football.

Glenn said: “The training offers a healthy lifestyle, it gets them active and develops their social skills.”

A new term kicks off early next month, with courses for those aged two to five years, starting at St Anne’s Scout Hut, St Annes School on Wednesday, January 10 at 4.45pm.

For older children aged five-10, they take place on the artificial surface at the Meres Leisure Centre on Tuesdays, starting on January 9 at 5.30pm.

In the ten years Glenn has been running his training company, a few budding stars have emerged.

Glenn has formed a working relationship with Nottingham Forest Football Club. It has led to one boy playing for their under-14s and another for Peterborough United’s youngsters.

Girls, including toddlers, increasingly get a kick from soccer.

Glenn added: We have quite a few girls and they enjoy it too. We have received some funding from the Football Association to promote girls football. ”

l To join Soccer tots, contact Glenn on 07880 703784.