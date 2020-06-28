Tots paint and hide 'positive stones' in Grantham

Creative youngsters at Puddleducks Preschool and Nursery, in Welham Street, Grantham, have been creating ‘positive stones’ for members of the community to discover.

Nursery manager Vanessa Neale has been leading the project.

She said: “We have been talking about kind words and what colours make us happy. The children have been decorating stones, choosing their own mark making equipment to personalise their stone and then going on social distancing walks along the river to hide them in order for others to find them and read something positive that day.