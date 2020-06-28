Home   News   Article

Tots paint and hide 'positive stones' in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 07:10, 28 June 2020

Creative youngsters at Puddleducks Preschool and Nursery, in Welham Street, Grantham, have been creating ‘positive stones’ for members of the community to discover.

Nursery manager Vanessa Neale has been leading the project.

She said: “We have been talking about kind words and what colours make us happy. The children have been decorating stones, choosing their own mark making equipment to personalise their stone and then going on social distancing walks along the river to hide them in order for others to find them and read something positive that day.

Read more
Arts and ShowbizCoronavirusGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE