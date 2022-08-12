Firefighters have faced the toughest summer yet as blazes continue to break out across the area.

With no significant rainfall recently and and an amber weather warning remaining in place until Sunday, it doesn’t take much for the scorched ground to go up in flames.

But for firefighters, this has resulted in an exhausting few weeks.

A drone shot taken by Paul Clark shows a fire in the fields on Spittlegate Heath. (58486485)

In Lincolnshire, the fire service has seen the number of calls double for wild fires and blazes in fields.

From April to July there were 607 wildfires in the county – 314 of these were in July when the UK was hit with scorching temperatures. During the same four-month period in 2021, there were 286 wildfires.

A fire broke out in the fields on Spittlegate Heath between Walton Gardens and Gorse Lane on Saturday afternoon, and fire officers were praised for their actions to prevent a large field fire from spreading last month.

Emergency services dealing with the fire at Gorse Lane. Credit: Peter A Tulley (58126264)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council said: “It is not uncommon for children as young as two-years-old to show an interest in fire. Sometimes this interest develops into something more dangerous.

“Without help and guidance, these behaviours can increase and lead to more serious consequences such as serious personal injury, damage to homes, schools and property.”

As well as tackling wild and accidental fires, several deliberate blazes have put further pressure on firefighters, with Lincolnshire Police appealing for members of the public to report suspicious activity at the earliest opportunity.

Chief fire officer for Lincolnshire, Mark Baxter, said: “These incidents put a further strain on fire and rescue resources, can easily escalate and cause serious damage, and mean fire crews could be delayed getting to other incidents.”

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for extreme heat in Grantham for the weekend as temperatures are set to rise again.

With the mercury forecast to reach 32C and the ground remaining dry, firefighters are preparing for another busy few days.