Tui is to close nearly a third of its high street stores in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

The UK’s biggest tour operator, which has a shop in Grantham's High Street, said the “difficult” decision to shut 166 shops is due to the need to cut costs because of the coronavirus pandemic and respond to changes in customer behaviour.

It plans to move 70 per cent of the 900 affected jobs to a new “home-working sales and service team”.