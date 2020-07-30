Home   News   Article

Another question mark over a Grantham high street shop as Tui announces it will close 166 branches

By Marie Bond
Published: 14:57, 30 July 2020
 | Updated: 14:59, 30 July 2020

Tui is to close nearly a third of its high street stores in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

The UK’s biggest tour operator, which has a shop in Grantham's High Street, said the “difficult” decision to shut 166 shops is due to the need to cut costs because of the coronavirus pandemic and respond to changes in customer behaviour.

It plans to move 70 per cent of the 900 affected jobs to a new “home-working sales and service team”.

