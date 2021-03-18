A new 'green package holiday' could be on offer for tourists coming to Lincolnshire as part of an investment by Lincolnshire County Council.

It has committed £500,000 over the next 18 months to lead and strengthen the county's tourism sector.

Councillor Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy and place, said: "This year we are expecting our county to be incredibly popular as a tourist destination, both for people who live here and from elsewhere in the country.

Lincolnshire County Council(43979945)

"As part of the council's £12m support package for the local economy, it was really important that we allocated money specifically for this critical sector."

As well as major campaigns to promote the county and to help businesses access the workforce they need, the money will strengthen environmentally friendly tourism by producing a green tourism tool kit for businesses in the sector, followed by a recognition package to help visitors choose their green destination.

The first phase of a new-look visitlincolnshire.com website launched yesterday (Thursday), featuring many of the county's hidden attractions, with a particular focus on walking and cycling.

The site will feature high quality photography and video, and for the first time visitors will be able to book their whole trip to Lincolnshire from accommodation, dining and days out, directly from the site.

Coun Davie, added: "The development of the site has been a long-term piece of work but I'm delighted we've been able to accelerate this using some of the tourism funding. This means the website will go live as people plan their summer holidays."

The site features the latest technology and is fully optimised for mobile devices and meets accessibility criteria. It has great potential for future growth and development.

It will continue to be developed with further information and functionality during the spring. This will include cycle friendly locations and attractions with green credentials.