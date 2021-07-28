A new generation of explorers is set to discover this area thanks to a major national and international tourism project.

Grantham is highlighted as a destination on the Explorer’s Road - www.explorersroad.com - promoting quintessentially English cultural and historic attractions along the A1 from Newcastle to Hertfordshire.

Originally aimed at the international market, the project was hit by air travel disruption during the pandemic. It is now focused on domestic tourism and will re-engage with international visitors as restrictions lift.

The 300 mile route includes: Berwick, Newcastle, Durham, Alnwick, Bishop Auckland, Barnard Castle, Darlington, Richmond, York, Leeds, Selby, Lincoln, Southwell, Newark, Grantham, Oakham, Stamford, Uppingham, Hitchin and Hertford.

In South Kesteven, it includes 16 local tourism sites including gardens, stately homes, tours of Stamford, Grantham Museum, hotels and visitor cottages, luxury glamping, an alpaca farm and a specialist horse carriage driving business.

South Kesteven District Council's cabinet member for culture and the visitor economy Rosemary Trollope-Bellew (Con) said: “We have supported this project since its launch. It’s a really exciting initiative where a visitor can book ahead along the route, and we are delighted that so many of our visitor attractions are set to benefit.

“The Great North Road is a route travelled by the English for 2,000 years. The Explorer’s Road highlights reasons to turn off the beaten track and discover the wealth of amazing local places to visit in a covid-safe manner, some of them truly unique and best kept secrets.”

Attractions and accommodation set to benefit from the Explorer’s Road, funded by the Discover England Fund, include:

Burghley House

Stamford Guided Tours

Grimsthorpe Castle

Easton Walled Gardens

Belton House

Belvoir Castle

Grantham Museum

J&J Alpacas, Dry Doddington

Bennington Carriages, Long Bennington

Angel and Royal Hotel, Grantham

Belton Woods

National Trust cottage, Belton

Millside Glamping Cabins

Easton Walled Gardens Cottages

William Cecil Hotel, Stamford

The Bull and Swan Inn, Stamford

The Explorer’s Road is being promoted by the Newcastle Gateshead Initiative (NGI), which has partnered with London North Eastern Railway (LNER) to offer rail travel options alongside state of the art online booking for visitor locations.

A UK-focused website and marketing campaign has now launched and will engage with the international visitor market including Europe and North America as worldwide covid guidelines change.

Visit England director Andrew Stokes said: “The Discover England funding will help to keep England's tourism products and experiences front-of-mind for domestic and international travellers and support local businesses which have been working so hard to welcome visitors back safely, adapting and innovating to meet new ways of working and still providing a great visitor experience."