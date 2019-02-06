Premier Cru supports the Grantham Journal Children's Fund
Popular Grantham band Premier Cru has kindly supported the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund with a £225 donation, raised during a recent show.
Barry Phillips, Keith Banfield, Mick Bacon and John Tupper presented the cheque to Journal editor and trustee of the charity Marie Bond on Tuesday.
Barry said: “We are very pleased to support your worthwhile cause knowing that less fortunate children will benefit from your efforts.
“We are grateful for the generosity of those who come to our performances at Grantham College and look forward to seeing them at our next show.”
Bring Back the ‘60s and ‘70s, also featuring Elvis tribute Mike Shelby, is on at the college refectory on Saturday, March 23, 7.30pm. Tickets are £10. To book call the Guildhall box office on 01476 406158.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.