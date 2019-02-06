Popular Grantham band Premier Cru has kindly supported the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund with a £225 donation, raised during a recent show.

Barry Phillips, Keith Banfield, Mick Bacon and John Tupper presented the cheque to Journal editor and trustee of the charity Marie Bond on Tuesday.

Barry said: “We are very pleased to support your worthwhile cause knowing that less fortunate children will benefit from your efforts.

Marie Bond, Barry Phillips, Keith Banfield, John Tupper and Mick Bacon. (7001612)

“We are grateful for the generosity of those who come to our performances at Grantham College and look forward to seeing them at our next show.”

Bring Back the ‘60s and ‘70s, also featuring Elvis tribute Mike Shelby, is on at the college refectory on Saturday, March 23, 7.30pm. Tickets are £10. To book call the Guildhall box office on 01476 406158.