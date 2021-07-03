The latest statistics from our local vaccination centres make for very encouraging reading, as The Meres vaccination centre has now passed the milestone of 150,000 doses given.

This coincides with the acceleration of the vaccination programme across the country with it estimated that two-thirds of the adult population will have received both vaccine doses by July 19.

At this pace, we are set to lift restrictions on July 19.

Gareth Davies, Grantham and Stamford MP (38959660)

More than half of the under-30s have now taken up the chance to be vaccinated and I would again encourage everybody to book a jab and protect those around you.

This week, I met with Homes England to discuss the current development plans for the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks site to the south east of Grantham. The site was allocated for development in 2020, with the intention to construct four thousand new homes on the site once it is vacated by the Ministry of Defence in 2024.

I have raised with Homes England my concerns about the reported loss of woodland as part of the current proposals and the significant impact on the local ecosystem which it entails.

I was partly assured that the plans include the planting of 26 hectares of new woodland with 30 percent of the site’s area to be given over to tree cover, including tree-lined streets and an accessible central park.

However, I intend to stay close to this and will follow-up with Homes England once the results of the consultation which recently ended are published.

I will also be meeting with the Woodland Trust to discuss the plans and any potential mitigation strategies which can be employed on the site.

This column always provides an opportunity to champion local businesses and innovators. A recent meeting with Keith Ridgeway from Incredible Husk International Group demonstrated that Grantham is at the cutting edge of green technology.

Incredible Husk have pioneered a method which turns waste plant material into a plastic substitute that can be used to make anything from bottle tops to Lego blocks. Rather than disposing of the items at landfill, they can be broken up for the husk to be used as an organic fertiliser.

Yet another landmark in Grantham’s long history of technological inventions!