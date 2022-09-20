Grantham Cancer Research UK shop undergoing refurbishment
Published: 14:34, 20 September 2022
| Updated: 14:36, 20 September 2022
A Cancer Research UK shop on the Grantham High Street is undergoing a refurbishment.
The store closed on Friday, September 16, and will reopen again on Tuesday, September 27.
Lea Mole, manager of the store, said: "The outside of the front is being painted.
"We are putting in new LED lighting and just giving it a bit of a refresh.
"It is not a whole new look store, but it will all be fresh with lovely new Autumn stock."
The shop will reopen at 10am on Tuesday, September 27.
Shoppers have been advised to go to the nearest Cancer Research UK shop in Sleaford.