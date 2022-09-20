Home   News   Article

Grantham Cancer Research UK shop undergoing refurbishment

By Katie Green
Published: 14:34, 20 September 2022
A Cancer Research UK shop on the Grantham High Street is undergoing a refurbishment.

The store closed on Friday, September 16, and will reopen again on Tuesday, September 27.

Lea Mole, manager of the store, said: "The outside of the front is being painted.

The Cancer Research UK shop on Grantham High Street. (59459543)
"We are putting in new LED lighting and just giving it a bit of a refresh.

"It is not a whole new look store, but it will all be fresh with lovely new Autumn stock."

Customers have been advised to go to the store in Sleaford in the meantime. (59459528)
The shop will reopen at 10am on Tuesday, September 27.

Shoppers have been advised to go to the nearest Cancer Research UK shop in Sleaford.

