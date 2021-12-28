Two local causes have been given a boost with the help of the RotarySwimarathon.

The Rotary Club of Grantham has given its support to Grantham Poverty Concern and Grantham Leisure Support with funds out of the Swimarathon which it organises every year.

Grantham Poverty Concern, which incorporates Grantham Passage, supports the homeless and families in need. The Rotary Club donated 50 wrapped Christmas presents to be given to children throughout the town.

Grantham Rotary Club members Chris Thomas, Roger Graves and Rod Tyler with the gifts donated to Grantham Poverty Concern. (53974838)

Rotarian Rod Tyler, who organised the collection, said: "So many people have fallen on difficult times this year and we are pleased to bring some joy to the children who will receive these gifts. Chris Thomas from the Baptist Church explained that weekly they are still supporting approximately 200 families and thanked everybody for their ongoing support and the Rotary Club for the gifts."

Rotary has also supported Grantham Leisure Support which has been hit by lockdown and unable to meet. They have been fortunate to go to the Guildhall Pantomine and enjoy a Christmas meal at Petticoats Vintage Team Rooms this week.

They are strong supporters of the annual RotarySwimarathon and President Peter Chalk was delighted to present a cheque of £420 towards their Christmas activities.

Members of Grantham Leisure Support together with Lisa Nicholson and President Peter Chalk. of Grantham Rotary Club. (53974832)

Lisa Nicholson leader of the group said: "After months of lockdown it is just so nice for the members to be able to get out again and enjoy themselves and we are very grateful to all those that support the Swimarathon."

The annual RotarySwimarathon is taking place from February 4 to 6, 2022, and anyone wishing to take part can register at www.rotaryswimarathon.org or text their interest to 07454 941349.