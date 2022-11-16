A town centre railway bridge has once again been named amongst the most bashed in the country.

Network Rail has revealed the most-struck railway bridges in the country as it urges lorry drivers and haulage operators to ‘Wise Up, Size Up’, with Grantham's Harlaxton Road bridge named in the top three.

The Stonea Road bridge on the B1098 has the unflattering title of the most bashed bridge in Britain.

The Harlaxton Road railway bridge is the third most struck in the country. Credit: Network Rail (60703862)

Located in Cambridgeshire, the bridge was struck 33 times in the year ending March 2022, amounting to £10,526 in unnecessary train delay and cancellation costs.

The other “big hitters” on the list include Lower Downs Road in Wimbledon, South West London, and Harlaxton Road bridge, which were struck 18 and 17 times respectively.

Last month, Harlaxton Road bridge was struck by a lorry, knocking a concrete block on to a footpath and causing "total carnage".

The latest figures come as Network Rail launches a new animation as part of its ongoing ‘Wise Up, Size Up’ campaign, reminding lorry drivers and haulage operators to take better care by knowing the height of their vehicles and choosing suitable routes before they head out on journeys.

The retro-inspired cartoon centres on three high-sided vehicles navigating a low bridge in increasingly wacky ways, from pole-vaulting over it, to tunnelling underneath it.

The animation is designed to warn HGV drivers that life is not like the cartoons and to take a moment to think before taking a risk when approaching low bridges.

In 2020/21, Harlaxton Road bridge was struck 16 times, while in 2019/20, there were 13 strikes recorded on the bridge.

Network Rail works with a number of railway industry partners to tackle bridge strikes, including Highways England, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and hauliers.

While incidents have reduced in recent years, numbers have steadily started to creep up again - coinciding with an estimated increase in traffic volume on Britain’s roads.

Overall, provisional estimates show motor vehicles travelled 318.6 billion vehicle miles in Great Britain from April 2021 to March 2022 - a 29.7 per cent increase compared to the year ending March 2021.

Lorry traffic, in particular, increased by 10.1 per cent to 17.8 billion vehicle miles.

Sir Peter Hendy CBE, chair of Network Rail said: “Bridge bashers cause serious safety issues on the transport network for both road and rail users. Every incident can delay tens of thousands of passengers while we inspect the bridge and repair any damage – creating a huge cost from public funds.

“During this very busy time of year for deliveries, we urge operators and drivers to properly plan their routes, know the height of their vehicles and be vigilant for road signs showing the height of bridges.

"We will report those who don’t to the traffic commissioners, and they risk losing their licenses and livelihoods. Network Rail always looks to recover the entire repair and delay costs from the driver and the operator.”

There were 1,833 bridge strikes recorded in 2021/22, a rise from both 2019/20 and 2020/21, when there were 1,720 and 1,624 incidents respectively.