Building occupied by Savers in Grantham is on the market for £180,000

By Katie Green
Published: 12:00, 16 November 2023

The building that houses a discount health and beauty shop is on the market for £180,000.

Savills is marketing the ground and first floors of 40-41 Westgate, Grantham, which is used by Savers.

Savers, which has been in Grantham for more than 20 years, signed a new five-year lease in June. It pays £28,000 rent a year.

Savers, in Grantham.

The property, which is 2,618 sq ft, is described as a “high-yielding retail investment”.

