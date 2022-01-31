A gym in Grantham has announced that it is to close permanently from tonight.

Clubfit 24 on Watergate has announced the closure at the last minute, saying it had taken advice from professional advisors "not to inform anyone", although staff were given some notice.

The gym is due to close at 7pm.

Clubfit 24 on Watergate announced it was closing at 7pm on January 31. (54594017)

Clubfit 24 director Laurence James added: "The Covid-19 pandemic has made operating any business incredibly difficult, especially for those companies that operate within the hospitality or leisure sector. At Clubfit 24, as a small independent gym group, we felt the struggles and sustained substantial losses to memberships which we never fully recovered. We worked with our accountants to try and lower our costs of the gyms to ensure survival, while keeping our membership rates low, but this was a difficult challenge.

"Therefore, after difficult decisions and tough calls, (following third party professional advice) we have made the decision regretfully to close all Clubfit 24 sites and cease trading with immediate effect. Meaning our gyms will close at 7pm Monday 31st January permanently.

"I sincerely apologise on behalf of the company for the lack of communication. Professional advisors instructed us not to inform anyone, but I did inform my senior staff and contractors so they can prepare themselves, while informing them of the confidential importance. It must be noted as a Director I had responsibility to act in the best interests of the business, hence from a business need and staff welfare need, it was necessary to take such action.

"I would also like to apologise for the leak of information which caused the stir of closure rumours. This unfortunately was the result of a ex-members of staff and a building contractor whom, despite knowing the information was confidential, spread the word and heavily jeopardised our final week of trading. Which despite my best efforts, caused our valued members stress and effected the mental health of my staff.

"With regards to members owed refunds for paying memberships upfront, they will receive communications over the coming days direct from our professional advisors. Please do not contact Clubfit 24, myself or staff who have represented the company in relation to this subject. No further Direct Debits will be taken.

"I wish you all the best of luck with the future and hope you will all still keep up the fitness routines in another facility. It has been a pleasure to be involved with Clubfit 24 and on a personal level to have met some great members and staff alike along the way."

The Watergate gym was opened in 2019, the third gym to be opened by Mr James.