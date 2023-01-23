A proposal has been made to change a house of multiple occupancy into a town centre hotel.

DSM Construction Services Ltd has submitted an application to turn an eight-bedroom house in North Parade, Grantham, into a hotel with 10 rooms.

The property is currently used as a house of multiple occupancy and has eight bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms, across three storeys.

102 North Parade in Grantham. Image via Google Streetview (62007128)

If the plans are approved, an extra room, each with an en-suite, would be added to the first and second floors to make a total of 10 hotel rooms.

Two part-time staff are currently employed on the property, but if it becomes a hotel, there could be two full-time and four part-time jobs in total.