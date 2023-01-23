Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Plan submitted to turn town centre Grantham house of multiple occupancy into a hotel

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:52, 23 January 2023
 | Updated: 14:53, 23 January 2023

A proposal has been made to change a house of multiple occupancy into a town centre hotel.

DSM Construction Services Ltd has submitted an application to turn an eight-bedroom house in North Parade, Grantham, into a hotel with 10 rooms.

The property is currently used as a house of multiple occupancy and has eight bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms, across three storeys.

102 North Parade in Grantham. Image via Google Streetview (62007128)
102 North Parade in Grantham. Image via Google Streetview (62007128)

If the plans are approved, an extra room, each with an en-suite, would be added to the first and second floors to make a total of 10 hotel rooms.

Two part-time staff are currently employed on the property, but if it becomes a hotel, there could be two full-time and four part-time jobs in total.

Grantham Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE