An opticians is moving to a larger premises which will see it extend the services on offer.

Specsavers in Grantham is putting customer care in focus with plans to move to a new, larger, premises, extending its optical and audiology services for the local community.

While the store will stay within the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre, the company says that the move to a bigger unit marks a "substantial investment" for Specsavers Grantham.

Grantham Specsavers store directors, Colin Ducker and Bijal Ladva outside the new site. (62080673)

The new, expanded store will be officially opened on March 28, 2023.

"We’re really excited about our new store which is much bigger than our previous location," said Specsavers Grantham store director, Colin Ducker.

"We’ve simply outgrown where we are after 28 years. The new, larger premises will enable us to expand our team and with the additional testing rooms we will have more appointments available.

"Our aim is to enhance our customer experience, both in terms of additional space, but also from a design and layout point of view. The new store is set over two floors with a lift for improved accessibility.

"We look forward to welcoming customers and can’t wait to hear what they think."

The store directors at Specsavers Grantham say they are "passionate" about providing health care that will benefit the eyes and ears of the local community.

The team bring a significant amount of knowledge and experience within the optics and audiology field.

The new, expanded store will have seven testing rooms, and state-of-the-art equipment has been installed throughout, including an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine.

This technology allows the optometrist to take a 3D image of the back of your eye to help spot serious eye conditions, including glaucoma up to four years earlier.

Customers will also benefit from two accessible audiology rooms on the ground floor and a new contact lens space.

Specsavers Grantham are currently recruiting for two additional roles. To find out more or to apply, visit https://t.ly/W4v-

"As well as improving the environment for our customers we were also keen to ensure our team benefited from the move too, creating a space that allows them to continue to flourish and enabling them to deliver the best possible customer experience," added Colin.

"We’re looking forward to the move. The investment we’ve made will improve the experience across all our services and we can’t wait for people to visit us."