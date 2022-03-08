A town centre pub has closed its doors for the last time.

The owners of BeerHeadZ, in Watergate, said they were sad to confirm the permanent closure of the pub as of Saturday, March 5.

It was feared the pub would close permanently at the end of last year but the owners reopened it in January after appeals from regulars.

BeerHeadZ in Grantham has closed its doors for the final time. (55313846)

Martin Johnson, BeerHeadZ director, said: "BeerHeadZ management and especially the staff would like to thank all the customers and apologise to them for this sudden decision; however – despite our optimism – it has not proven possible to generate sufficient revenue to counter the barrage of rising costs, on all fronts.

"This decision has not been taken lightly and we very much regret that it had to be made; however it was unavoidable.

"BeerHeadZ pubs in Nottingham and Lincoln are not in any way impacted by this announcement, and we look forward to welcoming Grantham residents at these establishments."

The Grantham pub opened in 2016 and became known for serving an ever changing line-up of new beers from innovative micro-breweries across the UK.

After winning the CAMRA Town Pub of the Year award 2017 and 2018 and featuring in the national CAMRA Good Beer Guide in 2019, the pub was hit hard by the pandemic and associated restrictions.

This triggered a review by the parent company and advance notice was given to the staff last year that it’s future hung in the balance.