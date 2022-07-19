Preparation work for the town centre regeneration programme gets under way this week, with temporary traffic signals set for next month.

The Grantham Future High Street programme, paid for by a Government grant totalling £5,556,042, was secured following a bid led by South Kesteven District Council’s economic development team

The money will deliver key projects to revive Grantham's high street and regenerate the town centre.

Market Place, Grantham. Image via Google Streetview (58081527)

SKDC leader Councillor Kelham Cooke said: "Our Future High Street programme presents a unique opportunity to deliver on SKDC’s ambition for the next phase of Grantham's growth.

“Delivering growth of the local and regional economy is fundamental to the success of the district, its businesses and its residents.

"This is an example of SKDC securing investment for infrastructure to support this ongoing and sustainable growth, to make the district an even better place where people want to live, work and visit.

“We are now getting ready to transform the access gateway from the railway station into the town, building on LNER’s work at the station itself.

“We can also invest in other vital infrastructure and town centre enhancements, particularly in the Market Place, where our vision is to create a proper open space which can be well-used by the whole community.”

Activity this week includes surveying the streets and later on digging trial holes to test the ground ahead of major project work next springtime.

This week, topographical surveys will be carried out at Station Approach and Market Place starting from 8.30am to 4.30pm for up to six days. This began on Monday, with no traffic management measures required while these works are completed.

Starting from Monday August 8, drainage, utility and ground condition surveys to be carried out at Station Approach and Market Place for up to three weeks.

A combination of temporary traffic signals and lane closures will be used as needed during the survey works

The Future High Street programme was developed with engagement from Grantham residents, businesses and strategic stakeholders.