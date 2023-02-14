A Grantham road was closed this afternoon after a car caught fire.

The A52 London Road was closed in both directions at Vets 4 Pets, close to the junction with Bridge End Road near McDonald's.

The closure was caused by a vehicle fire. Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue attended the scene, after the incident was reported at 4.08pm.

Emergency services are in attendance at the incident on London Road near Vets 4 Pets. (62440726)

Lincolnshire Police were also in attendance and confirmed that one person had suffered "minor injuries".

One witness said they saw two people receiving oxygen at the scene, which was described as "chaotic".

The road has since reopened.