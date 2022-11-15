Grantham town centre road closed off for cable repairs
Published: 09:44, 15 November 2022
| Updated: 09:58, 15 November 2022
One lane of a Grantham town centre road has been closed off as cable repairs needed to take place.
National Grid (formerly Western Power Distribution) dug two holes on Avenue Road last night (November 14) as there was a fault with an underground cable.
A spokesperson from National Grid said: "We had to dig to get to the cable to carry out some repairs.
"The repairs have now been completed and the holes will be filled and re-instated within the next couple of days."