One lane of a Grantham town centre road has been closed off as cable repairs needed to take place.

National Grid (formerly Western Power Distribution) dug two holes on Avenue Road last night (November 14) as there was a fault with an underground cable.

A spokesperson from National Grid said: "We had to dig to get to the cable to carry out some repairs.

Avenue Road has been closed off. Credit: RSM Photography (60656899)

"The repairs have now been completed and the holes will be filled and re-instated within the next couple of days."