Grantham town centre shops and restaurants that are yet to reopen confirm plans
Published: 12:00, 01 August 2020
Many ‘non-essential’ shops in Grantham reopened as soon as they were permitted to on June 15, as lockdown restrictions were eased – but some have remain closed.
Shops were forced to close back in March to prevent the spread of Covid-19, with some of the stores in the town centre yet to reopen.
It has been confirmed this week that some of these stores will not be reopening at all.
More by this authorMatthew Taylor
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)