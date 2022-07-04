A town centre pet store has revealed its recently refurbished care centre.

Pets at Home has opened the doors to its new look pet care centre on Augustin Retail Park in Grantham, offering the ultimate experience for pet owners and their pets, all under one roof.

The refurbished store includes a pet village, which has been designed with small animals in mind to ensure there is plenty of room for them to play, hide, eat and sleep, as well as an aquatic centre, with a range of fish and accessories.

Pets at Home has opened the doors to its new look pet care centre. (57728931)

The Grantham store has a team of specialist pet care advisors on hand to support pet owners with free advice, including flea and worm subscriptions, weight checks and nutritional consultations, as well as a coat and harness fitting services for dogs.

Store manager, Andy Watson, said: “We can’t wait to welcome our customers and their pets into our revamped pet care centre.

“We really do offer everything you need to keep pets happy, healthy and safe, all under one roof. Whether it’s help with fitting a harness or your pet’s diet, our team are always on hand to offer expert pet care advice, support and guidance.”

Pets at Home has opened the doors to its new look pet care centre. (57728924)

New puppy and kitten owners can also access the free VIP Puppy and Kitten club, joining the millions of pet owners already getting expert advice and tailored offers through their pet’s first year.

Pet owners in Grantham can keep up to date with the latest store news and offers by following its Facebook page.

Pets at Home has opened the doors to its new look pet care centre. (57728934)

Got a story? Email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk