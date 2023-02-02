The creation of a town council to represent Grantham is a step closer after the number of councillors and the area they represent was agreed.

Councillors met yesterday (Wednesday) to discuss arrangements for a town council which was agreed in principle last year by South Kesteven District Council.

The meeting of the Community Governance Review Working Group agreed that 22 councillors should be elected to the town council and that it should represent the unparished area of Grantham, reflecting the area that was represented by the old Grantham Borough Council up until 1974.

A map of the unparished area of Grantham which would be represented by a town council. (62203010)

The meeting heard that three parish councils which were consulted had all said that they would not wish to be part of the area covered by a town council. These parishes are Great Gonerby, Belton and Manthorpe, and London and Harrowby Without.

Councillor Ray Wootten (Con) said he welcomed the opinions of the parish councils. He said: “I am of the view that the new town council should retain the old borough of Grantham boundaries and also that the number of councillors should be the same as we have now, 15. The reason I say that is that I have been a Charter Trustee for 15 years and throughout that time I have rarely seen more than 50 per cent of the trustees turn up at meetings.”

Councillor Lee Steptoe (Lab) agreed the boundaries should remain the same. He said: “I think we have genuine cross-party consensus on this from people that were born and raised in Grantham such as myself and people who have lived in Grantham for a very long time.”

But Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Ind) said attendance at Charter Trustee meetings could not be compared to a proactive town council “with all the responsibilities we hope it will have.”

Con Morgan said a town council should be as inclusive as possible allowing as many people as possible to be involved. Councillor Louise Clack (Lab unaligned) agreed, saying: “It’s important that we maximise the potential for engagement and I think 25 councillors would be about right.”

Coun Clack said she would like to see certain communities, including non-British residents and socially and economically vulnerable people, given the chance to be represented.

Councillor Mark Whittington (Con), a Barrowby parish councillor, insisted that once the boundary has been set for the town council that it should not be changed. He said: “Because the danger is, and the villagers (in Barrowby) think so, that Grantham Town Council will go on a power grab exercise once it is in place.”

The meeting heard that under certain circumstances a town council could try to extend its boundaries to include other parishes. Coun Whittington stood up to insist he was allowed to debate this point but chairman Coun Graham Jeal said it was not on the agenda. He asked for Coun Whittington to be removed from the chamber, but was told a vote would be needed for this. Instead he asked for a 10-minute break before the meeting continued. Coun Whittington later apologised for his outburst.

Councillors agreed that the town council should represent the existing unparished boundary and that there should be 22 members on the town council which would mean six wards represented by three councillors, and the largest ward, St Vincent’s, represented by four.

These recommendations will go to a meeting of the full council of SKDC on March 1 and, if agreed, will be published and go to further consultation in May for six weeks. Final recommendations will go to full council in September and, if approved, there will be elections to Grantham Parish Council in May 2024.