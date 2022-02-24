A town council by-election will take place next month.

The Bingham East and West wards of Conservative-led Bingham Town Council need to be filled after the departure of Tories Monica Monni and Gemma Simms.

The returning officer at Rushcliffe Borough Council has received requests for an election to take place on Thursday, March 31.

Prospective candidates have until 4pm on Friday, March 4, to submit nomination papers.

For further information on the election, or to request a candidates’ pack, contact Rushcliffe's electoral services manager Jeff Saxby on 0115 914 8216 or by email at elections@rushcliffe.gov.uk