Councillors voted to approve a town council for Grantham in principle, with boundary details still to be confirmed.

Although, certain details on the boundary covered by the town council are yet to be confirmed, further consultation on the matter will be undertaken with surrounding parish councils, with an estimated target date of May 2024.

The majority of people said they were in favour of a town council for Grantham when they took part in a consultation. (43763766)

The cross-party proposals were brought before the council after being discussed by SKDC's Community Governance Review Working Group in April, where a recommendation was made hat the area in central Grantham currently without a parish council should be represented by a town council.

The motion also recommended that the next stage of consultation should go ahead, with more resources given to democratic services to engage with neighbouring parish councils to sort "anomalies" in the boundaries of the proposed town council.

Councillor Mark Whittington (Con, Grantham Barrowby Gate), a self-confessed convert to the concept of a town council, presented the findings to the council, explaining the consultation process and the next steps going forward.

He said: "It's a positive step forward for the people of Grantham."

It was also acknowledged that the boundaries may have to be reassessed down the line as the town expands.

Councillor Lee Steptoe (Lab, Grantham Earlesfield) called the governance meeting "very, very productive", adding "I want to genuinely thank Conservative members for listening to what I had to say".

He continued: "I do feel, very, very passionately on basic equity that Grantham should have, what just about other town in the country has - and it had nothing to do with party politics, it was about basic equity,"