A town council has received an award.

Bingham Town Council has been awarded the Foundation Award as part of the Local Council Award Scheme.

The award recognises how the council operates lawfully, follows good practice and is training its officers and councillors to set the foundation for continual improvement and development.

A Google Street view of the Old Court House in Bingham.

Councillor Rowan Bird, Bingham Town Council’s Mayor, is “delighted” that the council has been “recognised for the hard work and commitment of the officers and councillors.”

He added: “The council is constantly reviewing ways in which it can keep on improving the offerings and facilities for the local community.”

The council welcomes input from residents, businesses and partners on public meetings held at the Old Court House, in Bingham.

It will continue to work on its “ambitious” plans for the town and also recognise its responsibilities for assets, including play areas, Bingham Cemetery and recreational facilities.

Kath Marriott, Rushcliffe Borough Council chief executive, said: “Congratulations to Bingham Town Council on securing the Local Council Award scheme, highlighting the progress it is making to drive up standards and continually improve and develop.”

The Local Council Awards is a peer assessed programme that aims to help councils reach their full potential through sharing best practice and driving up standards and celebrates the hard work and commitment shown by councillors and officers.