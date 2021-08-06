Two town councillors who hold positions on other councils are no longer allowed to represent themselves as Conservatives after they were suspended from the party.

Former Bingham mayor John Stockwood, a Rushcliffe borough councillor, and current deputy mayor Francis Purdue-Horan — also a borough and county councillor — no longer have the right to attend meetings of their councils or any party-related activities as Tories.

It comes after both members were found to have harassed their town clerk and created an oppressive work environment for her.

After a decision was taken on Monday to suspend them, both Mr Stockwood and Mr Purdue-Horan attended a full meeting of Bingham Town Council on Tuesday and made no mention of the fact they had been suspended.

Despite the party suspension, they are still allowed to attend meetings.

Of the suspension, Newark Conservative Association chairman Stuart Wallace said: “At a meeting of the Newark Conservative Association management team held on Monday, August 2, it was determined the membership of the Conservative Party was being suspended pending formal expulsion proceedings of councillors Francis Purdue-Horan and and John Stockwood.

“Any member suspended from the party may not participate in Conservative Party activities, including attendance of meeting or social events.

"I have been assured by one of my officers that both councillors were made aware of the suspension by email and letter sent on the Tuesday."

On Bingham Town Council going forward, Mr Wallace added: "Yes, there have been problems going on and how it operates. It has not been done appropriately, which the decision notice says.

"The two councillors requested advice but then went against that advice ­— that is not acceptable.

"We could have done this in a better way than it has been done.

"These councillors have been elected by the people of Bingham so, as far as the Newark Conservative Association is concerned, we cannot make them do anything.

"The executive decision (of the expulsion proceedings) will be made probably in September. Until then, they are not active members of the Conservative Party."

Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, confirmed the suspensions would apply across all three authorities that Mr Stockwood and Mr Purdue-Horan belong to.

He said: "The party's rules say that suspension applies to all party-related activities, cannot attend meetings (as a Conservative) etc, so by the letter of those rules, yes — this also applies to council groups."

Mr Bradley said the disciplinary processes were the responsibility of the Newark constituency party.