A Grantham dental practice has announced it will stop seeing NHS patients from January.

Appoline Dental Care, in Dysart Road, is informing its patients that it will no longer be accepting NHS patients as it has "tried and failed to recruit more NHS dentists".

In a letter to patients, Appoline – which according to the Care Quality Commission is run by Dr Israr Aleem Razaq – stated: "A chronic lack of investment in NHS dentistry by successive governments coupled with rapidly rising costs means I no longer feel I can provide the level of dental care you have come to expect.

A Google Street View of outside Appoline Dental Care. Credit: Google Street View (59905400)

"Like many NHS practices across the UK, we are having to make crucial decisions to ensure our practice survives and is here to provide your dental care in the long term.

"We have tried and failed to recruit more NHS dentists as our region has one of the lowest ratios of dentists to patients in the country.

"As such I have made the decision to move away from the NHS and will no longer be seeing patients under the NHS from January 31 2023. Instead, I will be here to provide your dental care on a private basis."

According to NHS England, none of the dental practices in Grantham are taking on new NHS patients, while none within a 20-mile radius of the town have confirmed there are spaces available.

It comes as Association of Dental Groups data shows that in 2021, more than 2,000 dentists quit the NHS, increasing an existing national shortage, leaving a further four million people without access to NHS care.

In South Kesteven, the ratio of dentists per 1,000 people is 0.091, which is below the average for all local authorities within the East Midlands at 0.116, according to the Local Government Association.

Appoline has introduced a patient membership plan where patients pay a monthly payment for its dental care.

The option offered on the patients' letters entitles them to two dental health examinations per year, two hygiene appointments per year and a 10 per cent discount on most treatments the practice carries out, for £20.83 a month.

Amanda Hodgkin, 62, has been receiving her dental care from Appoline for over 30 years, and has received her letter from Appoline.

Both Amanda and her husband Barry, 62, who live in Riverside in Grantham, have attended the same practice for decades with Barry going there for more than 40 years.

Amanda said: "I feel really let down by the practice and I think they should have pre-warned us.

"I don't think they should treat their NHS patients like this and tell them to go private. I think to treat us like that with the cost of living going up and both of us only working part-time.

"We cannot be without a dentist."

Amanda queried if the the patient membership plan on the letter was the only option available, which she was told it was.

She added: "We scrambled around, making loads of phone calls as far as Leicester, Corby, Newark, Nottinghamshire, just to try and find a NHS dentist, but no one is taking NHS patients."

Barry called The Maltings Dentist in Commercial Road, Grantham, and the couple were offered three different options for plans and they have now signed up with that dentist.

After calling Appoline again, the couple were offered a cheaper payment plan, despite being told the plan stated in the letter was the only option available, but they were already signed up with The Maltings.

The Journal has approached Appoline Dental Care, but the practice said it was unable to comment at this time.

The Local Government Association has called upon the government to address the shortages in NHS dentists for people across the country.

This is especially in rural and more deprived areas as they are more likely to experience these shortages compared to their counterparts.