A group which offers learning and a social setting for older people has celebrated its 21st anniversary.

Grantham u3a, the University of the Third Age, celebrated the anniversary with a 'Cake and Fizz' event at St Wulfram's Church which was attended by more than 130 members who enjoyed a glass of champagne and cakes baked by the u3a cake group.

In 2001 a group of around 15 people set up the original Grantham u3a which it described as 'a learning cooperative of older people which enables members who are no longer in full-time employment to have an opportunity to share knowledge and recreation together in an informal setting'.

Attending Grantham u3a's 21st anniversary celebration at St Wulfram's Church are, from left, chairman Steve Potts, Jean Hogg, the retiring Third Age Trust representative for the East Midlands, and Mayor of Grantham Councillor Graham Jeal. Photo: Patrick Dixon (59904099)

To celebrate its 21st anniversary, which coincides with the 40th anniversary of the founding of the u3a in Great Britain, Grantham u3a organised a 21st birthday “Cake and Fizz” celebration at St. Wulfram’s Church. This was attended by more than 130 members, who enjoyed a glass of champagne and cakes baked by the u3a Cake Group.

Invited guests at the event included Councillor Graham Jeal, Mayor of Grantham, and Jean Hogg, the retiring Third Age Trust representative for the East Midlands. Several of the founder members of the u3a also attended as well as some of the previous chairmen.

After several speeches, toasts were proposed to Grantham u3a, and Maureen Hill, the secretary of the first committee, cut the 21st anniversary cake.

Grantham u3a celebrated its 21st anniversary with a Cake and Fixx event. Photo: Patrick Dixon (59904097)

Steve Potts, the current chairman, said: “u3a is essentially about people doing together things that interest them and learning from each other in the process.”

He said this was only possible if people were willing to put some effort into it, and he paid tribute to the dozens of committee members and hundreds of group leaders who had worked so hard over 21 years to make Grantham u3a happen.

Today the membership of Grantham u3a stands at over 500, which makes it one of the largest voluntary organisations in Grantham.

If you would like to find out more about Grantham u3a, visit the website at www.granthamu3a.org.uk or email info.gu3a@gmail.com, or go along to one of the informal coffee mornings that take place in St Wulfram’s Church. The next coffee morning is on November 22 from 10am to 11.30am. Everyone is welcome.