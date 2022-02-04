Grantham has the highest number of Covid cases in the district, with significant increases on last week.

507 positive cases were recorded within the town, while 316 people in Stamford tested positive during the seven-day period ending on January 27.

Across South Kesteven, 1,739 cases were recorded in the same period, increasing by 21.4 per cent on the previous week’s figures.

Rebecca Neno, director of covid and influenza vaccination programmes, NHS Lincolnshire CCG, speaking to the Journal when the Meres vaccination centre gave out its 250,000th jab. (54649862)

The case rate per 100,000 people in the district is 1,214.2, compared to 1,071.5 in North Kesteven, which recorded 1,266 cases.

In Grantham, cases have risen by around 47 per cent since the previous week, an increase of 155 cases.

The infection rate in Grantham is 1,287.75 cases per 100,000 people, whereas in Stamford, the average cases per 100,000 stands at 1,507.2.

Grantham South West currently has the worst Covid rate out of the town’s four sections, with a 59 per cent increase in cases and a rate of 1,476 cases per 100,000 people.

So far, 319,596 vaccinations have been administered in South Kesteven, with 89.6 per cent of the district aged 12 or over having had their first dose and 71.5 per cent who are fully boostered.

Nationally, 64.9 per cent of people aged 12 and over are fully boostered and the Covid infection rate stands at 1,033.2 per 100,000 people.

Andy Fox, assistant director of public health in Lincolnshire, said: “Covid-19 rates remain high across Lincolnshire, especially amongst school-age children. This isn’t unusual and is being seen in other areas of the country.

“That’s why it’s important to get vaccinated – anyone who is eligible should take up the offer. And we should all continue to do those simple things that have served us so well.

“So remember hands, face, space and fresh air are still the best ways to stop the spread of Covid-19.”

Rebecca Neno, director of covid and influenza vaccination programmes, NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “Whilst face coverings are no longer required by law, in line with government advice we would advise people to wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces where you may come into contact with other people you do not normally meet.

“Also, we would strongly urge anyone who has not had their booster vaccination, or their first and/or second doses of the covid vaccination, to come forwards as soon as possible.

“Getting boosted is the best way to maximise your protection against covid, including against the Omicron variant, and you can make an appointment online via the national booking system or by calling 119.

“Alternatively, you can get your vaccination on a walk-in basis at one of our two mass vaccination centres at the Lincolnshire Showground or at PRSA, Boston, or by attending one of the pop-up sessions we are running throughout the county – visit www.lincolnshireccg.nhs.uk/grabajab.”