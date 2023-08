A Grantham jewellery store is set to close.

Warren James, in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre, will close, according to a notice displayed in the shop window.

The notice states the store is closing “due to end of lease” and it is having a closing down sale.

The Warren James store with posters stating it is closing down.

The store confirmed it does not know when the official closing date is.

The Journal has contacted the head office for comment.