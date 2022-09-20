Grantham is joining in National Fitness Day this week, as part of the 'Fitness Unites Us' movement.

LeisureSK, the leisure branch of South Kesteven District Council, is running a week-long programme of sporting activities as part of National Fitness Day tomorrow (Wednesday).

The leisure management company, which operates leisure centres in Grantham, Bourne and Stamford, has today (Tuesday) released its timetable of free fitness classes and swimming sessions, running from September 20 until Sunday, September 25.

Grantham Leisure Centre: Photo credit: Steve Smailes Photography (59447243)

Rachel Fox, contract health and wellbeing manager for LeisureSK, said: "National Fitness Day is a celebration of physical activity and an opportunity for us all to reignite our health and well-being goals.

"We believe that being physically active positively impacts physical and mental well-being and that fitness can be for everyone.

"At LeisureSK we are passionate about supporting our local community to be active. We hope our National Fitness Day programme of activities will inspire more people in South Kesteven to start their fitness journey and try something new."

Grantham Leisure Centre: Photo credit: Steve Smailes Photography (59447357)

In Grantham, the programme starts today (September 20), with a free glow and flow themed class at 7.15pm, followed by a step class on Wednesday, September 21, at 10.30am.

To celebrate National Fitness Day tomorrow, 10 virtual classes will also run at The Meres Leisure Centre from 6.15am to 6.30pm, including body pump, power yoga, body balance, body combat, grit athletic, RPM (indoor cycling), core and dance workout sh’bam.

All classes must be booked in advance as capacity is limited.

Grantham Leisure Centre: Photo credit: Steve Smailes Photography (59447362)

On Saturday, there will be free family badminton sessions from 9am until 5pm, and on Sunday, you can dive straight into a free family swim at 10.30 am.

The badminton and swimming sessions are on a first-come first-served basis on the day so pre-booking is unavailable.

LeisureSK is also offering all residents a free seven-day pass, which means you can return on any day for the next seven days and experience the full range of gym workouts, group exercise classes, and swimming sessions.

Residents are also invited to book a free health MOT from today (September, 20) until Sunday, September 25.

To book a National Fitness Day class or for further information, email ReceptionGrantham@leisuresk.co.uk or call 01476 581930.