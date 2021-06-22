Armed Forces Week (June 21 to 26) was launched in Grantham on Monday with a flag-raising ceremony on St Peter’s Hill.

South Kesteven District Council Chairman Councillor Breda Griffin and leader Councillor Kelham Cooke welcomed guests including MP Gareth Davies, Lieutenant Colonel Charlie Haines, Commanding Officer Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, and British Legion standard bearers.

Coun Griffin said: “Rarely in our recent history has the British public owed so much to those in uniform. Whether manning testing stations in the wind and rain, giving up weekends and leave to bolster the NHS, or rolling out much needed vaccines across the country, our armed forces have been on the frontline in the fight against Covid.”

Cadets William Paley and James Profit hold the Union flag at the Armed Forces Week flag-raising ceremony outside SKDC offices. (48460906)

In response Lt Col Haines said: “Clearly here in Grantham there is a rich history of links with the military. There are very tangible modern links and a history going back to the Machine Gun Corps training at Belton House and the Airborne Division flying from here as part of Operation Market Garden.

“102 Logistics Brigade trained mobile testing teams here in Grantham in support of the NHS. The role of our servicemen and women has been very important in supporting the national effort.”

Army cadet bugler Felix Paine, one of three cadets from Grantham’s King's School, played the Last Post, followed by a minute’s silence.

The Royal British Legion Grantham branch chairman John Knightall read Laurence Binyon’s 1914 epic World War One poem ‘For the Fallen: “They shall grow not old as we that are left grow old ….”

The flag, raised to the bugle accompaniment of Reveille, will be flying until National Armed Forces Day on June 26.