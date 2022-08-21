A choral society will begin a new season by trying out different styles of music.

Grantham Choral Society starts its new season on Tuesday, September 6, with rehearsals in Harrowby Lane Methodist Church from 7.30pm.

Early arrival to register and pick up music is advisable.

This season the society's autumn concert is a departure from the usual repertoire in that it will follow the theme of ‘The Food of Love’ with words taken from Shakespeare songs and sonnets set to music by English composers old and new.

Harrowby Lane Methodist Church. Image via Google Streetview (55889571)

This autumn, the society has swapped requiems and oratorios for madrigals, music taken from an opera, varied part songs and even some jazz inspired music.

All this has come about as a result of the society trying out different styles of music with their musical director David Humphreys via Zoom during lockdowns.

A spokesperson for the society said: “This is a challenge we hope we embraced and now we are willing to share it with new and existing members of the Society. It is hoped that everyone will rise to this challenge.

“For those who enjoy the music of George Shearing there will be the opportunity to sing some of his jazz inspired music.

"Far from being very serious all this music will be fun to sing, and will hopefully encourage some of you to come along and try, what is for GCS, a repertoire that will take us in another direction.

“If you prefer the more traditional choral singing you will not be disappointed as this will form the spring concert programme. The programme will be Vivaldi’s short but joyful Magnificat along with the Solemn Vespers by Mozart.

"The Society has sung the Mozart previously but the Vivaldi is a new addition to the repertoire.

"There will be the usual evening of Christmas words and music in the run-up to the festive season. The two main concerts will be accompanied by professional instrumentalists and solo singers.

“We always welcome new singers and this season is no exception. All voice parts are welcome (even if you are not sure please come along and advice will be offered) – if you would like to give your voice an airing please come along and give us a try, you will be guaranteed a good, fun time.

“No auditions, just a good sing with some like-minded and friendly people. Just come along and you will be made very welcome.”

For further details contact Fiona on 07973 993787 or email granthamchoralsociety@outlook.com.

If you do not sing but would like to become a Friend of the Society also contact Fiona.

Singers and audience alike should keep November 19 free for their first concert of the season in ChristChurch, Finkin Street.