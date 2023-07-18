All three public parks in Grantham have received Green Flag status for the second year running.

Wyndham Park celebrates its 12th consecutive award, joined by Queen Elizabeth Park, which adds its third accolade.

Dysart Park proudly maintains its Green Flag status, earned for the first time last year.

Wyndham Park

Councillor Paul Stokes, cabinet member for leisure and culture at South Kesteven District Council, said: “We recognise the importance of providing green spaces that residents and visitors can enjoy so it is a true honour to once again receive Green Flag status and be recognised as among the best in the country.

“We proudly welcome both residents and visitors from far and wide into our parks and this accreditation is testament to the relentless efforts of both Council staff and volunteers who uphold these parks to the highest standards for the enjoyment of all.”

Queen Elizabeth Park

Managed by environmental charity, Keep Britain Tidy, under the license of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, the Green Flag Awards commend well-managed parks and green spaces.

The annual award sets the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces in over 15 countries across the globe.

Wyndham Park has also retained its Green Heritage Site Accreditation, supported by Historic England, for the management of its historic features.

Dysart Park

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd MBE said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Wyndham, Dysart and Queen Elizabeth Parks in achieving a Green Flag Award.

“These parks are vital green spaces for the community in Grantham, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles. The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

2,216 parks and green spaces have been awarded Green Flag status this year. A full list of award winning parks and green spaces is available via https://tinyurl.com/45vc9y9s.

To find out more about Wyndham, Queen Elizabeth and Dysart Parks, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/ymmbumpz.

