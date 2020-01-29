Home   News   Article

Town pays tribute to Grantham-born Nicholas Parsons who has died aged 96

By Tracey Davies
Published: 18:20, 29 January 2020
 | Updated: 18:22, 29 January 2020

Grantham people have paid tribute and shared their memories of broadcaster Nicholas Parsons, who died this week aged 96.

The Grantham-born TV and radio star passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a short illness.

A statement issued by his agent Jean Diamond, on behalf of his family, said: “He was with his beloved family who will miss him enormously and who wish to thank the wonderful staff at the Stoke Mandeville Hospital.”

