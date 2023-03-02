A Grantham pub is holding a fundraising day to raise money for a children's cancer charity.

The Old Bank, in the High Street, is holding the "special" event on Sunday, March 12, to raise money for Children with Cancer UK.

Traditional fundraising activities will take place across the day including guess how many sweets are in the jar, name the pub bear and so much more.

The Old Bank, High Street, Grantham.

Kelly Wright, deputy manager of the pub, said: "We are pleased to be putting together this fundraising day.

"It will be a great day that the whole family can attend. While having a good time, it’s important to remember why we’re doing it.

"We want to raise funds for Children with Cancer UK as, not only do they fund life-saving research into the causes of childhood cancer, but the charity also raises awareness and provides support to families throughout the treatment process and beyond.”

Some games will also be hosted across the day, and six men have even agreed to have their legs waxed as part of the proceedings.

Visitors can also get their hands on some great prizes by entering the raffle.

Prizes include two-day tickets to Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, a treat hamper, haircuts at a local salon, and the chance to have afternoon tea at Petticoats Vintage Tea Room in Westgate.

More prizes will be announced as the date approaches.

To top off the day, Annabelle Elizabeth will also be performing for audiences. Annabelle has been praised for her "absolutely amazing voice".

Kelly added: "We hope to see as many people as possible come and enjoy themselves on the day, so if you are local then please pop in and get involved."