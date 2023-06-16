A town landmark has undergone refurbishment work to protect its historical site.

Rushcliffe Borough Council and contractors have carried out essential maintenance to the Bingham Buttercross, a landmark feature that has been in the town’s marketplace since 1861.

The maintenance includes overhauling the slated roof covering and leadwork details, redecoration of ornate feature ironwork, localised repairs to stonework and repointing and also installing new lights.

The Bingham Buttercross has received a vital refurbishment.

Councillor Abby Brennan, deputy leader and portfolio holder for business and growth, said: “The Buttercross has a rich local history and we’re pleased to invest in the restoration of this important landmark in the town which is a central site for residents and visitors.

“The new light installations look beautiful in the evenings and are more efficient and energy saving, in line with our Carbon Clever priorities.

Coun Georgiou, Coun Regan, Coun Brennan, Coun Williams and Coun Bird visited the site.

“Bingham hosts a variety of wonderful events throughout the year with many using the Buttercross as a place for performances and entertainment.

“It’s great to see the much- loved landmark has now had a series of improvements for all to enjoy.”

The site was designed by Nottingham-based architect TC Hine in memory of John Hassall, a land agent for the lord of the local manor.

Works are continuing and are expected to be completed soon.