The Mayor will be hosting his next coffee morning tomorrow (Tuesday).

Councillor Mark Whittington, Mayor of Grantham, will be holding the coffee morning in the Mayor’s Parlour from 10am until 12pm.

The mornings allow people to have a look at the artefacts within the parlour.

The Mayor of Grantham Coun Mark Whittington with his wife and Mayoress of Grantham Mary.

Mayor Whittington first started the coffee mornings in June after he was elected mayor.

All proceeds raised from the mornings will be donated to two charities from the Mayor’s charity fund.

These include the ARK project for the homeless, run by St. Wulfram’s Church and the Grantham Foodbank.