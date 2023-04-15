Around 87 per cent of parish and town council wards have gone uncontested in this year’s local elections in what leaders believe is a “growing crisis” for local democracy.

A lack of awareness around parish councils and declining community involvement have been blamed for the falling interest.

Out of 429 wards across Lincolnshire – including both parish and town councils – just 38 have been contested by candidates of different affiliations, around 9 per cent.

A total of 372 wards have seen candidates walk into seats due to a lack of competition.

In South Kesteven, out of a total 83 nominations, 11 are contested, 69 uncontested and three have no nominations.

In the Grantham area, two district council seats have gone uncontested. The candidates are Nick Robbins (Con) of the Castle ward and Penny Robbins (Con) of the Glen ward.

Around 5 per cent of wards received no nominations at all, meaning they will face either a further election later in the year or councillors may be co-opted onto the authority.

East Lindsey District Council – which saw eight wards at a district level go uncontested – also saw the highest number of uncontested parish wards.

Out of 137 parish and town council wards, 113 will go uncontested – 82.48 per cent of seats.

ELDC’s Labour Group leader Councillor Ros Jackson said: “This is a really important issue for democracy, and potentially a growing crisis.”

She said there were a number of causes, including a lack of awareness around parish councils and local government, a drop in the number of volunteers and those available for community involvement following the COVID-19 pandemic, the cost of living crisis and the poor state of the economy.

“Parish councils are important, helping link more distant upper tiers of government with local communities, fostering pride of place, and carrying out many local functions such as maintaining benches and bus shelters, commenting on planning applications, and running events,” said Coun Jackson.

She suggested the number of parish wards needed reconsidering due to moving populations. For example, Skegness now has one councillor per 1000 residents, while some smaller parishes had one councillor per 50 or 60 residents.