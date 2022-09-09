Grantham has been shortlisted in the 2023 Urbanism Awards.

The awards recognise the best, most enduring or most improved urban environments.

Judges will visit Grantham in the next few weeks for a more detailed look at the town and meet South Kesteven District Council’s economic development team along with partnership organisations, political figures and community groups to discuss future plans.

The Guildhall in Grantham. (59055569)

SKDC leader Councillor Kelham Cooke said: "This nomination for an international regeneration award, pitching Grantham as England’s flagship town against the best of Scotland and Ireland, is further confirmation that our work to improve and invigorate the town is going in the right direction.

"We know the ambition of Grantham's businesses and residents - and through our economic development team InvestSK, SKDC will help build on the town’s impressive history to ensure a successful and vibrant future.

"The Urbanism Awards team has identified SKDC’s Future High Streets programme and our work through the Heritage Action Zone scheme, which between them present unique opportunities for progress.

"Town centre improvements will create a more engaging and attractive backdrop to attract visitors, encourage diverse businesses, residential and leisure opportunities, which in turn lead to greater economic sustainability and resilience going forward."

The awards are organised by The Academy of Urbanism, a not-for-profit organisation that brings together urban leaders, thinkers and practitioners.

Grantham will be judged against Dún Laoghaire in Ireland and Inverness in Scotland.

The town was nominated anonymously by academy members, after regeneration work instigated by SKDC under the £5.56m Future High Streets initiative and £1.25m Heritage Action Zone projects were recognised.

The council has secured investment for infrastructure to support ongoing and sustainable growth and is preparing to improve the Market Place and transform the access gateway from the railway station into the town, building on LNER's work at the station itself.

Members of the academy have visited various locations that stand out as excellent examples of good urbanism across the UK, and Grantham is shortlisted in the Towns and Small Cities category.

The results will be announced in November.

Further details on the awards can be found at www.theaou.org.

This is the second time SKDC have been nominated for their regeneration work, with the multi-million pound St Martin's Park development in conjunction with Burghley Estates being shortlisted for the Brownfield Awards 2022 in the Best Public Sector and Not For Profit category.