The town has been shortlisted in a nationwide showcase.

Grantham has been named as one of the 30 towns across the UK in 'Let's Celebrate Towns', a nationwide showcase designed to celebrate towns across the county that helps local businesses and communities to thrive.

The showcase is run by Visa, in partnership with the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and winning towns will receive up to £20,000 of direct investment into a community project or initiative, as well as receive a dedicated programme of support for local businesses.

The Guildhall in Grantham.

Mandy Lamb, managing director of Visa for UK & Ireland, said: "At Visa, we believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere. That includes the local economies created in our towns; home to a rich diversity of independent businesses operating alongside major brands, restaurants, cafes and retailers.

"We believe it’s time to put towns centre-stage. We hope that by championing our local business and communities, we can showcase the many advantages that come from fostering growth and prosperity locally."

From the shortlist of 30, eight towns will recognised with one 'champion' and one 'rising star' named in each nation.

The 'champion' awards will highlight towns that have demonstrated an "exceptional ability to create a supportive environment that helps businesses and communities to thrive."

The 'rising star' awards will recognise up-and-coming towns that are on their way to "transforming the local economic environment and community."

A full list of the shortlisted towns can be found at www.visa.co.uk/promotion/talk-of-the-town/news-article-30-towns-shortlisted-as-part-of-nationwide-showcase.html.

For the next stage of the showcase, judges representing business, industry and local town associations will meet to discuss the entries where they will decide the eight overall winners.

Tony Danker, one of the judges and general of the Cofederation of British Industry, said: "I am delighted to be taking part in the Let’s Celebrate Towns initiative and look forward to showcasing where towns are supporting businesses – of all sizes – to succeed.

"Faced with a challenging set of circumstances across the country, a relentless focus on growth and unlocking prosperity – especially across towns – can ensure that every region, every nation, and every corner of the UK can flourish."