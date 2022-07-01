A full fibre broadband network is being rolled out to 24,000 premises in the town.

Netomnia, one of the UK’s fastest-growing wholesale fibre broadband operators, has announced that its full fibre multi-gigabit network is being rolled out in Grantham.

Netomnia will provide Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) broadband infrastructure to 24,000 premises across Grantham, delivering access to its robust and reliable broadband network with an investment of up to £7 million in the area.

24,000 premises in Grantham will benefit from the investment. (57697428)

The company is partnering with Light Source to roll out its broadband infrastructure in the town, allowing for a strong speed of deployment and execution capability, using cutting edge optical solutions.

Along with its sister company YouFibre, an internet service provider, Netomnia has recently secured £295 million in funding to support its rollout strategy and aims to reach one million premises by 2023.

Jeremy Chelot, CEO at Netomnia, said: “It’s brilliant to be rolling out our multi-gigabit network in Grantham, providing a major boost for residents who will soon have a network they can rely on.

"Light Source has been fantastic in supporting us as we rapidly build a new full fibre broadband network to thousands of homes and businesses across the UK.”

Steven Hill, managing director at Light Source, said: “We are delighted to be working with Netomnia to build full fibre broadband infrastructure in the town of Grantham.

"This is a very local town to many of our employees and this network will make a huge difference to the communities and businesses in this area.

"Our partnership with Netomnia is a genuine alliance and we look forward to deploying at pace in Lincolnshire.”

Netomnia makes wholesale connectivity available to Internet Service Providers (ISPs), building the infrastructure for their broadband services.

Its broadband infrastructure supports symmetrical (equal upload and download speeds) multi-gigabit services up to 10 Gbps (10,000 Mbps) using XGS-PON technology; this means ISPs using Netomnia’s network will be able to offer their customers reliable ultrafast speeds for decades to come.