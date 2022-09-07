Grantham is to form a 'pairing relationship' with the birthplace of former President of the United States Ronald Reagan.

The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal, has announced that Grantham will form a 'pairing relationship' with the town of Tampico in Illinois, reflecting the special relationship that formed between Grantham-born former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and President Reagan in the 1980s.

The Charter Trustees of Grantham met yesterday (Tuesday, September 6) to confirm the pairing, and the Mayor of Tampico, Kristine Hill, at a Regular meeting of the Mayor and Council of Tampico Illinois, also confirmed the intention to move forward with the idea.

President Reagan with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in a bilaterla meeting at the Hotel Cipriani in Venice in 1987. (59144397)

Mayor Hill said: “We are delighted to establish relations with Grantham, England, and hope we can emulate the close relationship that President Reagan and Prime Minister Thatcher shared in the 1980s.”

The Mayor of Grantham, Graham Jeal, said: “Whatever we can do to increase the numbers of visitors to Grantham will be welcomed by the town.”

Coun Jeal added: "Tampico is a much smaller place than Grantham. Ronald Reagan was born above a shop, a bakery, so there are some interesting parallels between Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan and obviously their relationship in the 1980s is one we are very familiar with.

Tampico main street. (59144395)

"My feeling is that there are thousands of Americans that come to this part of the world and if we can steer one per cent of them into the cafes, restaurants , museum, shops and wherever in Grantham, that will be worthwhile."

The pairing relationship will include an exchange of gifts between the two Mayors and increased cooperation between Grantham Museum and the Ronald Reagan Birthplace and Museum to increase visitors as well as the placing of plaques in the respective parlours.

Coun Jeal said that the Charter Trustees did not have a budget to cover travel by trustees to the United States and any visits to Tampico would be at their own expense.

The unveiling of the Margaret Thatcher statue in Grantham. (59144399)

Grantham Community Heritage Association (GCHA), the educational charity which manages Grantham Museum, and the Ronald Reagan Birthplace Museum have confirmed their participation in the exchange.

Malcolm Robbins, chair of the GCHA, said: “Grantham Museum already welcomes many American visitors who want to learn more about the history of Grantham and whatever we can do to increase the number who come here will help preserve the museum for future generations.”

Sean Sandrock, of the Ronald Reagan Birthplace and Museum, said: “We very much look forward to welcoming visitors from Grantham to learn more about Ronald Reagan’s life in Tampico.”

Margaret Thatcher (nee Roberts) was born above her father's grocery shop in Grantham and attended Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School, before gaining a scholarship to study at Oxford University.

Her father Alfred was mayor from 1945 to 1946. She was Prime Minister from 1979 to 1990 and was the United Kingdom’s longest serving Prime Minister of the 20th century, as well as its first female Prime Minister. She entered the House of Lords in 1992.

Ronald Reagan was born in Tampico, Iliinois, in an apartment above a bakery on February 6, 1911, graduating from Eureka College in 1932. He served as the Governor of California from 1967 to 1975 after a successful career in Hollywood, and was the 40th President of the United States of America from 1981 to 1989.