Grantham will pay its respects on November 13 to those who gave their lives for their country in the First World War.

The annual Remembrance Parade will pass through the town to St Wulfram's Church for the Remembrance service followed by the laying of wreaths at the war memorial.

Before the parade, the Garden of Remembrance will be opened on St Peter's Hill at 11.30am on Sunday, November 6, with a service attended by local dignitaries, members of the armed forces and veterans.

Stalls selling poppies will open from Monday, November 7, in the Isaac Newton Centre, St Peter's Hill and in Asda.

A service will also be held in Grantham cemetery at 11am on Wednesday, November 9, in memory of those civilians who were killed in the town during the Second World War.

Two minutes' silence will be held on Friday, November 11, at 11am, to mark the end of hostilities in the First World War.

The Remembrance Parade will be led by a band from the King's School and will leave St Peter's Hill at 10.20am on November 13 to march down the High Street and Vine Street to make its way to St Wulfram's for the service at 11am.

Wreaths will be laid at the war memorial by the church before the parade makes its way back to St Peter's Hill.

The Garden of Remembrance will close that day at 3pm.