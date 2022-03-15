The town will host a Concert for Ukraine next month.

The event will feature a host of local musical talent who will perform on a special stage in the Market Place on Saturday, April 2, from 9am to 2pm.

The event will feature Trevor Leeson, Terry Carey, JBK from Premier Cru, Paula Burrows and Dunne and Rusted. It is also hoped that the International Senior Club will perform a dance routine.

Paula Burrows (52000437)

The event is organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham and proceeds will go to the Ukrainian appeal for medicines and first aid.

The concert is free to visitors, but there will be a collection on the day to raise money.

The Rotary Club has already pledged £1,000 to the appeal and has worked closely with South Kesteven District Council to allow the concert to go ahead.

Dunne and Rusted (52381470)

Anybody who would like to sponsor the event or make a donation beforehand can contact Rotarian Barry Phillips on 01476 574088 or 07525 808315.

Barry said: "We are very pleased we are able to do this and we recognise any help given to the Ukrainian people will be well received.

"I am very, very grateful to the performers for giving their time for free."