The town's 61st music festival begins in under three weeks.

The Grantham Music Festival will be heralded in on Tuesday, March 7, by the Primary School choir class.

This will set the tone for the rest of the week until the festival finishes on Saturday, March 11, at ChristChurch, Finkin Street.

Grantham Preparatory School pupils perform at the Grantham Music Festival in 2020. (31389519)

A spokesperson for the event said: "Once again we will be delighted by the primary schools music making afternoon, a variety of instrumentalists and singers performing solos and ensembles, all rounded up on Saturday evening with a grand finale of 'Songs from the Shows'.

"Do come along and support the amazing musical talent of our young performers that we are so fortunate to have within Grantham and the surrounding areas."

Lesley Shrigley Jones is the festival's adjudicator this year. She featured in the virtual festival back in 2021.

A presentation concert for the trophy winners will then take place on Saturday, March 18. Guest presenter will be homegrown talent Heidi Fardell.

GMF welcomes members of the public to sit in and listen to any of the classes.

They will also be able to buy a programme for £2 next week in advance from AH Music on Westgate. These can also be brought from Vine Street Studios on Vine Street.

Admission costs £3 per day or £2 per session.