The town’s biggest beer festival is set to return to St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham this year.

Wulframs Church and Grantham Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) have announced that they are full steam ahead in planning this year’s Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival, which will take place slightly later on November, 4, 5 and 6.

There will be over 70 different real ales on offer together with ciders, perries, gin and mead accompanied by three nights of live music.

The 2019 Land of Hops and Glory event at St Wulfram's Church, Grantham.

It will be the third time that the church and CAMRA have combined forces to put on the festival after last years festival was cancelled due to the restrictions still in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Grantham CAMRA chairman and newly appointed East Midlands regional director Robert Hamnett-Day hopes the festival will give a boost to the community after a challenging year.

He added: "I think the people of Grantham need this festival more than ever. After so many unsubstantiated restrictions for so long, our pubs, clubs and breweries have had a horrendous time and this is our chance as Grantham CAMRA, along side our partners St Wulframs Church to remind the people of Grantham, just what amazing tastes and experiences there are out and about in our locals.

"We are supremely lucky to have had our festival approved by CAMRA, one of only very few to have been given the green light. This is a fantastic level of praise from the campaign to our partnership with St Wulframs Church and the amazing festival organising team."

"Any Government restrictions will be followed as required at the time of the festival. The organising committee will do everything they can, to ensure it goes ahead. We can't wait to welcome everyone to the best Beer Festival in the East Midlands. St Wulfram's is a special place for many people and we love welcoming everyone to this festival."

Father Stuart Cradduck is pleased to welcome the festival back.

He added: "We missed you last year and we hope that this year will continue to be a safe and fabulous event in partnership with our friends at CAMRA."